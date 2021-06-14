GOAT’s Sneaker Customizing Contest #GOATDIY Is Back For A Third Straight Year

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Luxury apparel and sneaker resale platform GOAT is calling on all creatives to show off their creativity and possibly get paid, all for a good cause, of course.

Monday (Jun.14), GOAT announced it would be hosting its annual #GOATDIY event for the third year in a row that pushes to foster creativity and innovation for the community. #GOATDIY is described as a global contest open to anyone to submit a pair of customized sneakers hoping to win $1,000 in GOAT Credit.

Notable artists and creatives from across the globe like Tega Akinola, Gab Bois, Davide Perella, and Walnut Illustrations will be tasked with judging the numerous submissions and deciding which custom kicks are worthy of winning the $1,000 GOAT Credit prize.

“#GOATDIY was created to connect with our community and invite individuals to express their creativity,” Diane Abapo, Director of Content at GOAT, said. “It’s been incredible to see this event become an annual gathering of passionate creatives from around the world, as they bring their visions to life and showcase their customized sneakers. We look forward to seeing the unique designs from each participant and, most of all, connecting with our global community.”

So how do you participate? Each participant must create a customized pair of kicks using materials of their choice, follow @GOAT on Instagram, post their DIY sneakers, and tag #GOATDIY in the caption. The contest officially kicks off starting June 14 and ends June 27. Winners will be notified via Instagram.

