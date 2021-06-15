Moët & Chandon, The Official Champagne Of The NBA, Launches Greatness Under Pressure Campaign

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Moët & Chandon, which owns the important designation as the official champagne of the National Basketball Association, has emerged as one of the finest producers of bubbly in the world. Today (June 15), Moët & Chandon is proud to announce that they’ve partnered with basketball stars Carmelo Anthony and Sue Bird, along with jeweler Jason of Beverly Hills and fashion designer Don C. for its new Greatness Under Pressure campaign.

With the campaign launching as the 2021 NBA Playoffs roars on, the Greatness Under Pressure campaign highlights its all-star lineup of brand partners by rightly focusing on how they all managed to pull themselves through the pressures of their respective professions and paths, all while en route to chasing the dream of greatness. By way of a series of sleek video segments produced in part with KAMP GRIZZLY, Anthony, Bird, Jason, and Don C all share their journey with the viewers, exhibiting pure class and greatness under pressure, not unlike the celebratory moments of winning it all in the NBA and WNBA when the bottles are popped.

Whenever Carmelo Anthony decides to hang it up, he’ll do so as one of the most gifted scorers the NBA has ever seen. A 10-time All-Star, Anthony has used his platform to support initiatives such as the Carmelo Anthony Foundation and the Social Change Fund, all in a bid to be more than an athlete and pushing himself to be the best citizen and representative of social justice he can be.

“Greatness is earned, not inherited. My hope is that through this campaign, people will realize that it’s our character, our community, and the obstacles we overcome that make us truly great,” Anthony offered in a statement.

Sue Bird is currently the WNBA’s leader in assists and a four-time WNBA champion, and she too works with underrepresented groups and serves as a mentor for young women who wish to engage in sports.

“For me, how you handle the lead-up to a championship is what’s important,” Bird added, embodying the ethos of the Greatness Under Pressure campaign. “It’s the hard work, discipline and time you put in that define greatness. Of course, with all of this comes taking time to celebrate the milestone moments, no matter how big or small.”

Don C., the founder of the Just Don brand, has reconnected with Moët & Chandon for the Greatness Under Pressure campaign, and shares his story and how teamwork and collaboration continue to inspire his work, just like we’ll continue to see in the NBA postseason.

Jason of Beverly Hills is literally the jeweler to the stars and has worked alongside the NBA and athletes around the world to bring forth his vision of greatness by way of his hands-on details when crafting his works. With his design work on the NBA championship ring cementing his place in sports and jewelry lore, Jason also has plenty of, ahem, jewels to share about his path to greatness.

Moët & Chandon was founded in 1743 and the company has endured pressure-filled moments over the years while emerging as the number one champagne in the world. Because of their resiliency, the Greatness Under Pressure campaign is definitely a full circle moment which is reflected in the stars they’ve selected to be the front-facing figures.

“This campaign is a true labor of love and excitement for the future of sport, entertainment, and celebration, with legendary personalities that we admire in every sense of the word,” Anne-Sophie Stock, U.S. Vice President at Moët & Chandon, shared in a statement. “Each luminary has had a unique career path, and we are elevating their stories knowing that Moët & Chandon, as well as the NBA, have a shared history of rising to greatness in the face of high-pressure moments. In this campaign, we not only highlight the crowning moments, but we celebrate the journey, including all of the obstacles and accomplishments we achieve along the way.”

