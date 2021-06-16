Jada Pinkett Smith Celebrates Tupac’s 50th Reciting Unpublished ‘Lost Soulz’ [VIDEO]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It is no secret that actress Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur had a special relationship coming up like babies and pacifiers, attending Maryland’s Baltimore School for The Arts as teenagers. Although she is married to rapper Will Smith it almost seems as though Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac were soulmates.

Tupac Shakur left this earthly world at the young age 25 years old after being assassinated in Las Vegas in 1996, however today his spirit is being celebrated of a born day of 50 years ago by his soulmate Jada Pinkett Smith who posted a video of herself reciting a poem that Tupac wrote her titled ‘Lost Soulz’ when he was serving time at Rikers Island.

According to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Instagram post:

“Pac wrote me many letters and many poems,…I don’t think this one has ever been published. I don’t think he would have minded that I shared this with you guys.”

Take a listen to Jada Pinkett Smith reciting ‘Lost Soulz’ by Tupac Shakur below.

