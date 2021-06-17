Father’s Day Gift Ideas That Also Support Black Business

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Why is it so hard to shop for men? They rarely give hints about what they truly want or sometimes they act like they don’t need anything at all. With Father’s Day only a few days away, if you’re still undecided on what to purchase we’ve got you covered.

Here are five gift ideas from Black-owned businesses that the father’s in your life are sure to appreciate! These businesses also offer express shipping to ensure your gift arrives to your doorstep just in time for the holiday. Check out their social media and websites to support today.

Presidential Fragrance For Him

Every man needs a signature scent. With fragrance notes that include cognac, sweet wood, cedar, and citrus- this scent is sure to have the man in your smelling presidential and confident. The bottle comes in a 50ml option and is beautifully packaged as the perfect gift. Celebrate dad with the gift that everyone can’t live without and order HERE.

Soulita Organic Skin Care

No one likes to deal with breakouts and acne, especially in the summer heat. Help the dad in your life stay on top of his skin-care regimen with the Dry Mask from Soulita. This organic DIY dry mask is made with pure detoxifying powders such as bentonite clay, kaolin clay, and activated charcoal. Not only will this mask deeply cleanse his pores but also pull toxins and add minerals to his skin. Shop the full line HERE.

Mandeaux Shoes

Whether he keeps it casual or classy, step up his shoe game with a pair of sneakers or dress shoes from Mandeaux. This Black-Owned luxury footwear line is sure to impress on special occasions. Their price point ranges anywhere from $50-$300 dollars and they even offer custom engraving. Check out all they have to offer when you click HERE.

12th & Viv Mens Beard Kit

Helping your mans beard flourish is a WIN for everyone! The beard kit from 12th & Viv is sure to do just that. The set includes a moisturizing beard balm that promises to condition and soften the hair follicles. The two-sided wooden comb included in the set is sure to detangle and define curls and the beard spray will condition and add sheen. Shop this proctologist’s and more from 12 & Viv HERE.

Wear Brims Luxury Hat Line

If the man in your life is serious about his hat game help him add to his collection by shopping with luxury hat line, Wear Brims. These hats come in an assortment of different colors and sizes with enough variety for you to pick the perfect style for the father in your life. They currently have a sale offering 30% off your final purchase. shop HERE.

Father's Day Gift Ideas That Also Support Black Business

