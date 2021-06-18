These Dope Kicks Found On GOAT Won’t Hurt Your Bank Account

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Sneaker shopping has become increasingly difficult and expensive now since the resale market has become its own monster.

After striking out with retailers like Foot Locker, adidas, and, of course, Nike on its dreaded SNKRS app, customers usually flock to online marketplaces like GOAT to see if they can secure the kicks they initially missed out on, but for a slightly above retail price.

Usually, those highly sought-after sneakers, or as some like to call them, “grails,” cost an arm and a leg once they land on the site. But, surprisingly, there are still some dope finds on the website that really won’t make you cringe when you see the asking price for them.

Cassius Life decided to do the due diligence and scour the website for some dope kicks reasonably priced above retail that we think would be the perfect fit for the collection and your current summer rotation.

Waffle One ‘Summit White’

The Waffle One ‘Summit White’ is the perfect summer shoe because you wear them for different functions. It goes well with almost any fit and should be comfortable. Right now, you can find a full-size run on GOAT, with the lowest asking price coming in at $110 and the highest being $166.

Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 7 Retro ‘Paname’

When Jordan Brand collaborates with Paris Saint-Germain its always something dope that comes from it, and the Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 7 Retro ‘Paname’ are no exceptions to that statement. These sneakers scream summertime cool thanks to dope details like breathable mesh added to the popular Air Jordan model and gold touches. Right now, you can find a full-size run of these beauties on GOAT, with the lowest asking price being $195 (under retail) and the highest asking price is $290.

Pharrell x NMD Human Race ‘Aqua’

Pharrell’s x NMD Human Race kicks are easily one of adidas most popular models outside of YEEZY’s sneakers. The sneakers are loved for their unique look and comfort, so if you stumble upon pair at a reasonable price, you should pull the trigger on them immediately. Right now, you can find a full-size run on GOAT. The lowest asking price $224, and the highest is $305 for a size 14.5.

Wmns Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Rust Pink’

We had to look out for the ladies, of course. The Women’s Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Rust Pink’ is a great pick-up. If you didn’t get a chance to grab a pair on SNKRS, these are still sitting on GOAT at reasonable resale prices. The lowest asking price is $211 (6.5W), and the highest asking price is $296 (12W).

UltraBoost 5.0 DNA ‘Pride Pack – Love Unites’

It’s still pride month, and these Ultraboost 5.0 DNA ‘Pride Pack – Love Unites’ sneakers from adidas are the perfect way to celebrate. Right now, you can score a pair for under retail for $120 (12m) and the highest price $254.

Happy shopping.

Photos: GOAT

These Dope Kicks Found On GOAT Won’t Hurt Your Bank Account was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: