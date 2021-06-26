93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, a member of the Los Angles Lakers basketball team, was robbed at gunpoint earlier this month according to a new report. The LAPD is currently investigating the incident, which took place in the driveway of Caldwell-Pope’s home.

TMZ Sports reports that Caldwell-Pope, 28, was robbed in the early morning hours on June 17 while talking with friends in his driveway. The outlet’s sources say that a car drove up to Caldwell-Pope and his friends where three men hopped out with guns drawn demanding their goods. In all, the bandits made off with a Rolex, jewelry, and an iPhone, totaling around $150,000.

KCP was not reported injured, but it isn’t known if anyone in his camp was physically harmed. The LAPD is currently looking into the matter.

—

Photo: Getty

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Robbed At Gunpoint In Los Angeles: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: