Serena Williams Announces She Will Not Be Playing At The Summer Olympics In Tokyo

Tokyo’s highly debated Summer Olympics are right around the corner, and when it does officially start, one of the world’s biggest athletes will not be in attendance for Team USA.

The goat, Serena Williams, announced she would not be in Tokyo for the upcoming Summer Olympics. The tennis superstar who has won four gold medals, the last one in 2012, revealed she is skipping the event for numerous reasons.

Speaking with reporters at Wimbledon on Sunday (Jun.27), she revealed, “I’m actually not on the Olympic list, not that I’m aware of. If so, then I shouldn’t be on it,” ESPN reports.

“There’s a lot of reasons that I made my Olympic decision,” she continued. “I don’t really want to — I don’t feel like going into them today. Maybe another day. Sorry.

“I have not thought about it. In the past, [the Olympics] has been a wonderful place for me. I really haven’t thought about it, so I’m going to keep not thinking about it.”

Williams took home the gold in the London Games, dispatching her so-called “rival” Maria Sharapova in the final, and also won in doubles in the Sydney games in 2000, Beijing in 2008, and London in 2012 with sister Venus Williams.

While Williams won’t be participating Olympics, you can still catch her doing GOAT things on the tennis court when she begins her quest for an eighth Wimbledon title and a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title when she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Tuesday.

As for the Olympics, Williams’ absence won’t hurt the amount of Black Girl Magic that will be on full display during the summer games. Sha’Carri Richardson, who has put the track world on notice, will be there. Simone Biles is set to show out on the gymnastics floor. Gabby Thomas just stamped her ticket to Tokyo after crossing the finish line during a 200-meters race at the Olympic U.S. trials with her fastest time, 21.61. Thomas’s amazing finish put her behind the legend Florence Griffith-Joyner who holds the record with a 21.34 she set back in 1988.

There will be plenty of other Black queens representing different countries from around the world, and you better believe we will be rooting for every single one of them.

