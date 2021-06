93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A Manny Halley Production – Dominique the Dame’s views on race, sex, drugs, religion and technology in America come to the forefront with her listeners on her show “Real Talk.” Real Talk is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, and all on demand platforms now. Enter now for a chance to win a $50 amazon gift card thanks to “Real Talk”.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: