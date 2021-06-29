Erica Mena and Safaree Welcome Baby No. 2 In The Midst Of A Divorce

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Congratulations are most definitely in order as well as prayers for healing and restoration is being summoned as the blessed news was reported that Love and Hip Hop franchise stars Erica Mena and her estranged husband Safaree Samuels have welcomed their 2nd child together into the world while in the midst of getting a divorce.

The news of the happy announcement was dropped via the 39 year old New York native as well as proud papa Safaree’s personal Instagram page.

MR Straittt jr is here!!

Straittt Jr. being a reference to Safaree’s 2020 album ‘Straittt’ making them Sr.’s but more specifically it reference that he and Erica now have a baby brother for their 17-month-old daughter, Safire Majesty Samuels.

Not long after Erica Mena and Safaree rocked a heart warming photoshoot, with a beautiful baby bump showing, Erica filed for a divorce. The reason for filing for divorce is unclear but the fight for both parents to be front and center on daily for their children is very clear.

Let’s pray that the new baby boy will help bring his parents to a reunion other than a Love and Hip Hop one.

Take a look at the picture post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQrlj1DLHbb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

