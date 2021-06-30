Sneakers
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is Made For The Ballers On The Court

Hopefully Giannis will be able to get back on the court and ball in these ASAP. Prayers up...

Giannis Greek Freak 3

Source: Nike / NIke

Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s Nike line might not be the hottest sneaker on the shelves, but they do seem to go hard whenever they drop.

 

Nike just revealed their upcoming Giannis Zoom Greek Freak 3 which continues to add to the star’s line of creative designs and while they look pretty spiffy, the underlying specifics are sure to be appreciated by heads who go hard on the court. Known for putting his foot on the gas and quickly stopping to get his Euro step to the bucket, Nike’s tech on the new kicks are meant to help ballers of Giannis’ elk get the support they need to pull of such maneuvers.

“To that end, two Zoom Air units under the ball of the foot help absorb energy and provide responsiveness. The set-up is low to the ground, which means the foot is in closer contact with the floor, leading to tight control for searing downhill attacks. The engineered upper helps keep Antetokounmpo’s foot contained, while the strap helps lock down the forefoot, making sure his center of gravity won’t slide over the footbed. The outsole takes inspiration from one of Nike basketball’s most recognizable traction patterns.”

Well, that should be a good selling point for ballers.

The Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 is set to drop on July 1 and will come in both an black and purple Project 34 colorway and the orange Freak iteration.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they drop.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Greek Freak 3 Is Made For The Ballers On The Court  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

