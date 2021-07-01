New Laws Taking Effect In The DMV July 1st

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Change is happening all around the world and right here in the DMV. From minimum wage increases to penalties for balloon releases, there are some new laws in effect starting July 1, 2021. Below are a few happening in the DMV.

VIRGINIA

Balloon Releases

The new law banning balloon releases goes into effect July 1, 2021 and will carry a possible $25 fine.

Marijuana

Adults 21 and over will be allowed to possess up to an ounce of marijuana and use cannabis in private on July 1.

Littering

The minimum fine for littering in Virginia will double on July 1, going from $250 to $500.

Death Penalty

The Virginia General Assembly approved legislation earlier this year to end capital punishment. This officially goes into effect July 1.

Education

Beginning July 1, 2021, all local public school districts must offer in-person instruction

Games Ban

Beginning July 1st, all slot machine type games found in convenience stores and sometimes referred to as “skill games” will not be permitted.

Firearms

Anyone convicted of assault and battery of a family or household member, can’t purchase, possess, or transport a firearm.Also, a new law makes it illegal to carry a firearm or explosive within the Capitol of Virginia, Capitol Square, and the surrounding are. Additionally, no one is permitted to have a firearm within 40 feet of any building being used as a polling place.

MARYLAND

Mental Health Support

The state’s 211 mental health crisis call center will be expanded starting July 1 in an effort to periodically check in with people by phone call, text or chat.

Repeal of State Song

Maryland’s repeal of the state song “Maryland, My Maryland” is official.

Montgomery County Minimum Wage Increase

he minimum wage in Montgomery County will rise to $15 per hour for employers with 51 or more employees, $14 per hour for employers with 11 to 50 employees and $13.50 per hour for employers with 10 or fewer employees. The state minimum wage is $11.60 to $11.75 per hour, depending on the company size.

Compensation for People Wrongly Imprisoned

The Walter Lomax Act is named after a man who spent nearly 40 years in prison on a wrongful murder conviction.

D.C.

Minimum Wage Increase

The minimum wage increases from $15 per hour to $15.20 per hour, regardless of the size of the employer. The base minimum wage for tipped employees will increase by a nickel, from $5 per hour to $5.05 per hour.

Click here for more

MORE NEWS HERE:

New Laws Taking Effect In The DMV July 1st was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: