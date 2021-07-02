93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture.

Everyones favorite vegan, Tabitha Brown had some choice words for host, Wendy Williams after receiving notice that she was featured on her popular talk show segment #HotTopics. Williams publicly criticized Brown for announcing she would retire her husband of 17 years from the LAPD. “I predict that this marriage is going to be on real rocky ground in a moment,” said Williams.

Whoopi Goldberg is most likely thrilled after her co-host, Megan McCain announced she would soon be leaving The View. Doja Cat also discussed the future of her career on a Apple Music podcast and exclaimed that she would follow in the steps of her musical idols, Prince and Micheal Jackson who kept features to a minimum. Watch ‘The Lo Down’ now!

The Lo Down: Megan McCain Quits The View, Tabitha Brown Claps Back at Wendy Williams was originally published on themorninghustle.com

