Stephen Colbert Has an Idea Involving Bill Cosby, Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump

The disgraced comedian and actor who was once known as “America’s Dad” is facing fewer opportunities than before after his release from prison on June 30, though one of the most prominent late night talk show hosts has a suggestion that could be a great fit.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ “Late Show,” hit the ground running when talking about Bill Cosby no longer serving time behind bars in his monologue.

Colbert addressed the audience with news of Cosby being “released from prison after his sexual assault conviction was overturned.” Members of the studio audience, naturally, reacted with boos.

This is where he came up with a plan for the once-beloved celebrity and touched who should join him.

From Uproxx:

Colbert went on to say that he has no idea what might be next for Cosby, but had one idea that could actually work: The Cosby Show star and human monster could join fellow monsters Bill O’Reilly and Donald Trump on their “Monsters of Being Monsters tour,” which we could absolutely see selling out to a crowd of MAGA hat-wearers are far as the eye could see. And as it turns out, there is a connection of sorts between the former president and Cosby being set free. As Colbert explained: “I want to be clear, this is not an exoneration. Cosby is getting off on a technicality. The ruling stems from a ‘2005 agreement Cosby struck with then-prosecutor Bruce Castor, [who] declined to prosecute Cosby in exchange for his testimony during a civil trial. Now if the name Bruce Castor rings a bell, it’s because he’s the same paragon of legal ethics who went on to represent the former president in his second impeachment trial. His business card just says, ‘Bruce Castor: Actual Devil’s Advocate.’”

If that tour ever comes to life, we’ll pass.

For now, Cosby is likely going to do some stand-up gigs as opposed to the movie and television work he had been doing for decades.

Here is the clip from ‘Late Show’ below:

