Diva’s Daily Dirt: 50 Cent Working On New Hip Hop Competition Series

50 Cent

Bernard Smalls

50 Cent Working On New Hip Hop Competition Series

 

Curtis Jackson, famously known as 50 Cent is staying in his TV bag with a new non-scripted hip-hop competition series he is currently working on. This new series will have celebrity contestants, coached by iconic hip hop mentors, going head to head in rap battles until someone is crowned King or Queen.

 

 

wale

z1079 summer jam 2016

Prayers Up For Wale Who Revealed He Is Feeling ‘Extremely Sick”

 

Prayers up for Wale as he took to his IG Story and opened up about feeling extremely sick the past week or so. The ‘Angles’ rapper explained”

 

“I am out of commission. I been extremely sick since Saturday I’ve missed many calls and texts.. Thank you to everybody who called wit genuine concern. I ain’t sure how long I’ll be down but this s**t ain’t slight… Soon as I can come back strong I’ll be back strong. As for now management will run my socials much love see y’all soon -Wale.”

 

No further details on his condition but we are sending him lots of love and prayers on a speedy recovery.

 

