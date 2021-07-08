Lil Baby Allegedly Arrested in Paris For Transporting Drugs

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, as rapper Lil Baby and NBA player, James Harden were in Paris for Fashion Week, they were allegedly stopped by police with reports of Lil Baby being arrested.

Sources say that there were allegedly 20 grams of weed was discovered in the glove compartment of the car Baby was riding in. “The Parisian police arrested, this Thursday, three individuals, including the American rapper, for transporting narcotics. At 4:50 pm exactly, at 33 avenue Montaigne, local police checked the three passengers of a vehicle that smelled strongly of cannabis.”

Both Lil Baby and James Harden was stopped by police, however James Harden was released while Baby was arrested. You can hear in a viral video on social media of James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets saying that he doesn’t understand what is going on.

We reached out to the Paris Police Dept. who would only tell us the incident was currently an active investigation.

Lil Baby and Harden are in the French city for Paris Fashion Week.

