Jada Pinkett Smith Talks About Being A Walking Miracle

Source: Paul Archuleta / GettyJada Pinkett Smith brought a tall red glass of testimony to her hit Facebook Watch Show ‘Red Table Talk’ and spoke of how she is a walking miracle.

We are all delivered from something, however it’s testimony of that something that blesses someone else and that exactly what Jada Pinkett Smith did when she spoke about the impact that substance abuse had on her life. According to Jada Pinkett Smith:

“Drinking red wine for me was like drinking glasses of water,” …“Because I’m used to that hard hit. I was drinking hard in high school, too, and when I got out here I was doing cocktails. So, ecstasy, alcohol, weed. Let me tell you, I was having myself a little ball.”

Then one day her substance abuse caused her to pass out on the set of the movie “The Nutty Professor”, then the revelation of getting herself together came. Now today Jada Pinkett Smith has added a verse to, As I look back over my life, and I think things over I can truly say that I’ve been blessed, I’ve got a testimony:

“I think back on my life, like, I am a walking miracle, no doubt about that,” she said. “People will not believe.” -Jada Pinkett Smith

AMEN !!

