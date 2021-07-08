Buy Black: H&M Presents The Multi-City Buy From A Black Woman Inspire Tour

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Back in March, H&M announced its year-long partnership with non-profit Buy From a Black Woman to support local Black Women owned businesses. In support of that partnership, H&M kicked off the Buy From a Black Woman Inspire Tour across multiple cities in the U.S. during July, with an event happening today in H&M’s Fifth Avenue location. This particular tour stop will consist of an in-store event featuring four local vendors. A variety of businesses will be showcased, including, Flex n Fly, Effie’s Paper, Takeoff Collection, and Kate Lynn & Adwoa. Products from these vendors include skincare, lifestyle products, stationary and more.

The purpose of this tour will help highlight Black Women business owners and further assist the nonprofit’s mission of empowering, educating, and inspiring Black Women and the people who support them. Buy From a Black Woman was founded in 2016 by Nikki Porcher. The organization connects nearly 600 Black Women owned businesses across the United States and provides a community of support with the goal of helping them flourish.

Although Black Women have been starting businesses at an increasing rate, annual sales for Black Women Business Owners are five times smaller than all Women-owned businesses due to lack of support and awareness. Buy From a Black Woman’s goal is to alleviate this lack of support. The Inspire Tour aims to expose people to these businesses and highlight the businesses’ work in their very own community. H&M USA is committed to using its platform in support of this organization to promote economic participation and growth. Black Women owned businesses are the heartbeats of their culture, and when they succeed their communities do as well.

The tour will continue to travel across the country stopping in 15 cities. A complete list of cities included on the Inspire Tour can be found here.

