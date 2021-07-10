Olympics
HomeOlympics

Allyson Felix And Athleta To Provide Childcare Grants For Moms Competing In Tokyo Olympics

“As a mom and an athlete, I know firsthand the obstacles that women face,” said Felix.

93.9 WKYS Listen Live Banner
93.9 WKYS Featured Video
CLOSE

Track and field star Allyson Felix has been candid about balancing motherhood and her career and she’s on a mission to support other mom-athletes who are on the same journey. According to Glamour, Felix has teamed up with the apparel brand Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to provide childcare grants for women who are competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

The strides that Felix has made throughout her career have transcended beyond the track and into the realm of advocacy. She has been a champion for women’s empowerment and has continually used her platform to advocate for equity in healthcare and women’s rights surrounding pregnancy. Cognizant of expensive childcare costs, Felix was determined to alleviate financial burdens for women who are competing so they’d be able to focus on excelling in their respective sports. “As a mom and an athlete, I know firsthand the obstacles that women face,” she said in a statement posted by the Women’s Sports Foundation. “I wanted to work with Athleta and the Women’s Sports Foundation to take an important step in supporting female athletes as whole people—both on and off the field—by offering financial childcare support to mom-athletes headed to Tokyo.” The upcoming competitions will mark Felix’s fifth Olympic Games.

The $10,000 grants will be distributed through a $200,000 fund. The funds will cover all of the costs associated with bringing children to the competition, including food, travel, meals, caregiver expenses and medical costs. The endowments will be awarded to women who are expecting a child in 2021 or have one or more children under the age of 18.

Many athletes are putting the focus on empowering mothers. Last year tennis star Serena Williams joined forces with The Mom Project to connect mothers with career opportunities at global companies. “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a team of 1 or 100,000; if you’re hiring, are you considering hiring moms? Together, we can influence how work gets done and build a better workplace for the future,” said Williams.

SEE ALSO:

Serena Williams Teams Up With The Mom Project To Connect Mothers To Career Opportunities

‘Oppressive Policy’: Racial Justice Organizations Condemn Black Lives Matter Ban At Olympics

Florence Griffith Joyner Portrait Session 1982

Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen Falsely Claimed She Died From Drug Abuse

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen Falsely Claimed She Died From Drug Abuse

Continue reading Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen Falsely Claimed She Died From Drug Abuse

Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen Falsely Claimed She Died From Drug Abuse

[caption id="attachment_4170476" align="alignnone" width="744"] Source: picture alliance / Getty[/caption] Somehow, someway, there's always a bothered Karen ready to risk it to all and make themselves a shining example of what not to do. On Friday evening in the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games after testing positive for marijuana, Claire Lehmann, an Australian journalist and founding editor of Quillette magazine decided to log onto Beyonce's internet and spew lies, falsehoods, and fallacies over what she believes is a legitimate campaign to end doping among athletes. "Not sure whether the nails are real or fake, but in case you didn't know very strong nails & hair can be a side effect of steroid use," she wrote. https://twitter.com/clairlemon/status/1411083841113006087?s=20 Not ending the embarrassment there, she then dragged in the woman that Richardson is often compared to Florence Griffith Joyner, also known as Flo Jo, into her mess. Lehmann's argument is based on claims made against Flo Jo that followed her throughout her career in an attempt to delegitimize her athletic prowess. "Look, people in track now who is and who isn't on the roids. Just because they couldn't ping her on it doesn't mean they don't know," Lehmann wrote in her next tweet. "Flo Jo, obvious drug user, had the nails. She died in her sleep at age 38 because that's what a lifetime of drug use does to the body (and why it's supposed to be banned from elite sports)," she continued. https://twitter.com/clairlemon/status/1411089880864628740?s=20 While there's much to unpack here, it's not Lehmann's first time tweeting views based on racist notions. Her outlet prides itself on being the voice of the "intellectual dark web." To begin to unpack the layers of crap, it's most important to set the record straight on Lehmann's false accusation. Flo Jo died in 1998 at the age of 38 after suffocating from an epileptic seizure. The condition was congenital which means it was present at birth. "The seizure was caused by a congenital abnormality of blood vessels in her brain called cavernous angioma, said Dr. Richard Fukumoto, the chief forensic pathologist for the Orange County, Calif., coroner's office," reads a 1998 report from The New York Times, which reported on the Olympian's untimely death. "Toxicology tests showed that Griffith Joyner, 38, had taken a tablet of the painkiller Tylenol and the antihistamine Benadryl, but tests for evidence of alcohol, recreational drugs, and performance-enhancing drugs were negative, authorities said at a news conference in Santa Ana, Calif.," the report continues. https://twitter.com/naomistanacc1/status/1411315205745819648?s=20 But the most glaring piece of her tweet was founded in misogynoir, classism, and racism. Bree Newsome's take on the subject summarized Lehmann's unfounded attack best. "How do we get to a point of Flo Jo being dragged into the slander-fest? See how maligning Black women is a cultural pastime of white patriarchy? Every week a BW is targeted w/vile slander b/c ppl are socialized to behave this way, to treat BW as the bottom of social hierarchy," she tweeted. https://twitter.com/BreeNewsome/status/1411349106224680970?s=20 Lehmann's account should be dinged on Twitter for spreading lies that are sure to be shared and widely circulated.

Allyson Felix And Athleta To Provide Childcare Grants For Moms Competing In Tokyo Olympics  was originally published on newsone.com

More From KYSDC
WKYS Mobile App Graphics updated July 2020
Galleries
Close