Congratulations to singer and songwriter, Evvie McKinney! Evvie and her husband, Everett Anderson, welcomed their baby girl into the world on July 5, 2021. In her latest Instagram post, she notes that it was an easy delivery. Evvie delivered the seven pound baby twenty-five minutes after arriving at the birthing center. Evvie & Everett decided to name her Isabella Marie Anderson. Isabella meaning “Devoted to God”. Congratulations again to the Anderson’s on their newest family edition.

Evvie McKinney Gives Birth to Baby Girl! was originally published on praisedc.com

