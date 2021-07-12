Leah's Lemonade
Candiace Dillard-Bassett Gives A Sneak Peak Interview Before #RHOP Premiere

Candiace Dillard- Bassett stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry to talk about season 6 of Real Housewives of Potomac. Candiace says the season is nothing short of entertaining as the ladies of Potomac give the drama we’ve been waiting to see! Candiace even gives a hilarious exclusive about this season. The Potomac housewife also tells us about her new single “Drive Back.” Grab a cub, throw it back, and sip on that!

