We Would Like To See It: ‘Lovecraft Country’ Could Return To TV After Receiving 18 Emmy Nominations

Fans are trying to understand how a show could be cancelled after receiving 18 Emmy nominations in its first season. News broke in early July that HBO’s Lovecraft Country has been cancelled by the network. Though this is heartbreaking for fans of the series, show runner Misha Green teased future plans for the show in lieu of the series commendable accolades.

“Just going to leave this right here,” Green tweeted Tuesday alongside an image of a rough outline for season 2, which details plans for 10 more episodes and a section dedicated to “season three and beyond.”https://twitter.com/MishaGreen/status/1415105241150754818?s=20

Green also shared the show’s vision for season 2 with a fictional map of the United States, saying it would have been titled Lovecraft Country: Supremacy.

“[It] begins in a new world, and that new world is a country that sits where The United States used to sit,” the Underground creator tweeted, referencing the Sovereign States of America as she also shared a map of a divided United States, including new areas for “Tribal Nations of the West,” the “Whitelands,” the “New Negro Republic,” and the “Jefferson Commonwealth.”