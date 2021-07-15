Lil Durk And Girlfriend Involved In A Shootout

According to TMZ, Durk and girlfriend India Cox were awakened by intruders around 5 am in his Georgia home. Georgia Bureau of Investigation states they were victims of a home invasion Sunday.
It was reported that Durk’s home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton-located about an hour outside Atlanta is where several individuals entered. The intruders were met by India and Durk who both discharged their firearms, fortunately, the two weren’t injured.
Unfortunately, the number of intruders remains unknown, but cops are optimistically seeking tips from the public in this case as part of the investigation.
Quando Rondo’s Upcoming Atlanta Show Cancelled After Lil Durk Allegedly Bought All The Tables, Twitter Welcomes The Petty
Interesting
this nigga Durk deleted his IG the same day Von died & started making moves. no internet shit https://t.co/JgeiWCuQBH— Kyra. (@Kyraamonae) November 10, 2020
Real Gs move in silence like lasagne
Durk can’t even get a nigga whacked w/o y’all reporting his every move🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/uJpLGYgk8Y— THE MOTIVATION💫 (@withejays) November 10, 2020
Chess not checkers baby.
Durk playing chess now, lol he bought every table at Quando’s next show & they canceled it after lol. That’s mafia fashoooo 💪🏾— #oOB (@Darrion_oob) November 10, 2020

Lil Durk Ain’t Made A Opp Post Or Nothing, Thats How It Suppose To Be Niggas Be Tweeting To Much— Nel❤️ (@_Deyenvychanel_) November 10, 2020

The moment Lil Durk deactivated that IG, I knew it was up 😩— 𝕻𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖘𝖘 👸🏾💋 (@__TheProminent) November 10, 2020

Quando rondo ain’t gon have a show for a minute 😂😂😂 et nigga durk gon buy every table when he have a show 😭😭 he’s on his ass! Don’t play with them OTF niggas— ARAB TAYDOE 👳🏾♂️ (@ArabTaydoe) November 10, 2020

This nigga durk bought every ticket to quando rondos next show , he’s playing no games— Lex (@LexgotemF1) November 10, 2020
