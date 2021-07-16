93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

A sad day has finally come, the families that we have grown to hate, well at least certain members of the Cryers, Harringtons and Young’s, in eight seasons and 110 episodes on OWN, Tyler Perry’s ‘The Have and The Have Nots’, will be officially coming to an end after this season, with grand finale going down on July 20th. But the night time soap opera series with a cult like following, that was written and executive produced by Tyler Perry himself, isn’t leaving without saying their last goodbye’s in a two part reunion special airing the Tuesday’s, July 27th and August 3rd at 8pm.

‘The Have and The Have Nots’ reunion special will feature everyone’s favorite female pimp Candace Young (Tika Sumpter), the most hated attorney and woman in America Veronica Harrington (Angela Robinson), our beloved Miss Hanna Young (Crystal Fox), Hanna’s BFF Kathryn Cryer (Renée Lawless), the fine but slow Benny Young (Tyler Lepley) , the smart/fine as aged wine David Harrington that doesn’t make good choices in relationships period (Peter Parros), his son that thinks he can head shrink everyone Jeffrey Harrington (Gavin Houston) and the crack head that has 9000 lives Wyatt Cryer (Aaron O’Connell). We are thinking because Justin was turned into bacon wouldn’t be available (Nicholas James, Tika Sumpter’s husband in real life).

Take a sneak peek at ‘The Have and The Have Nots’ series finale in the video below.

'The Have and The Have Nots' Is Ending With A Two-Part Reunion Special was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

