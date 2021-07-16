Jason Sudeikis Shows Support For Black English Soccer Players At “Ted Lasso” Premiere With Statement Sweatshirt

The support for the racially abused Black English soccer players has made its way overseas.
Amidst the Euro 2020 Final, England’s Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho stepped up. Still, all missed their shots during an epic shootout that occurred because neither team could muster up another goal and remained tied at 1-1 when time expired. But fans took all their hate out on Saka, Rashford, and Sancho, which meant a barrage of racially charged comments came their way. But now, Jason Sudeikis made a bold statement in their favor.
At the premiere event for Season 2 of his Apple TV sitcom “Ted Lasso” –where he plays a Division II American football coach– the actor rocked a black sweatshirt with white lettering that read the three Black players’ first names.
He received major praise on social media as people began to realize the sentiment behind the shirt, with British soccer reporter tweeting, “Huge love for Jason Sudeikis’s sweatshirt at tonight’s Ted Lasso Season 2 Premier. Shows that like his character, he truly understands that football in his heart, is all about human goodness.”
The abuse for the players was so apparent that the British government had to step in and condemn the disgusting acts.
“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” Prince William proclaimed in a tweet. “It must stop now, and all those involved should be held accountable.”
Check out the support Sudeikis received below:
Twitter Reacts To Jason Sudeikis' Support For Racially Abused Black English Soccer Players
Jason Sudeikis at the Ted Lasso premiere. A class act. A great show ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xt3kfuhqjM— tom jamieson (@jamiesont) July 16, 2021
This from Jason doesn’t surprise me, but it’s wonderful. Testament to the man and his values. @TedLasso #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/3ob8Bz34wE— Arlo White 💙 (@arlowhite) July 16, 2021
Respect, Jason Sudeikis 💙 pic.twitter.com/BgFPxX0wfg— CBS Sports Golazo (@CBSSportsGolazo) July 16, 2021
A few years ago after my dad died I was in a pretty bad place. Out of nowhere Jason Sudeikis sent me an email I REALLY needed . I’ve never shared it before (he said it was okay to do) but I just want people to know he did this. He really is Ted Lasso https://t.co/Q9OVKaDes0— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) July 15, 2021
This guy is a legend. https://t.co/yEvz6KTZz6— Zach Dourson (@zdourson) July 16, 2021
I bet someone's already selling an "All Players Matter" shirt. https://t.co/EgJtGMruKm— irwin (@irwin) July 16, 2021
Shout out to a real one @jasonsudeikis ⚽️ ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ijZxQyocyw— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 16, 2021
You've got to love Jason Sudeikis supporting Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka at the Ted Lasso Season 2 Premiere 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/GI2NaFiGfv— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 16, 2021
