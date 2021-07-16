Michael Jordan’s Original Autographed Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Sneakers Are Up for Auction

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The second coming of Space Jam may be underway, but certain parts of the 1996 classic are worth the hype.

Among all the nostalgia the film brings up, one of the most special is the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jams” that Michael Jordan rocked throughout the movie. Now, the pair that he was supposed to don alongside the toon squad is up for auction for a sneakerhead or cinephile with some pretty deep pockets. Though the sneakers are deadstock because he never wore them, they are in his typical size 13, and his signature can be found on the patent leather toe of the left shoe.

The current bid sits at $65,000, but the pair are expected to go for somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000.

“These sneakers, in deadstock condition, are perhaps one of the rarest Air Jordan pairs in existence. Created for the iconic 1996 smash hit, Space Jam, the sneakers presented are perhaps one of the most coveted by collectors worldwide, with only a handful of pairs in private collections,” reads the product page of the lot.

Instead of the original cardboard box, you get a custom wooden box that reads “Space Jam” on the outside, while the inside has “Tune Squad” etched on top as the sneakers sit in plush velvet.

The new Space Jam movie that stars LeBron James is looking to have its own sneaker moment, where the brand new LeBron 19 is previewed for the first time and several 18s that pay homage to your favorite cartoons characters Bugs vs. Marvin the Martian, Tweety Bird vs. Sylvester and Road Runner vs. Wile. E. Coyote.

“In designing the LeBron 19, we were definitely guided by what was happening in the film,” says Nike Basketball footwear designer Jason Petrie. “We wanted to give LeBron a brand-new feeling that was synonymous with an otherworldly, space-age kind of look.”

But you can put your bid in here for the OGs, and check out more angles of the kicks in the gallery below.

Michael Jordan’s Original Autographed Jordan 11 “Space Jam” Sneakers Are Up for Auction was originally published on cassiuslife.com