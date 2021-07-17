DreamdDoll may be from NYC but for her first-ever Birthday Bash appearance, the Bronx bombshell not only showed love to the A and made an appearance during Erica Banks’ performance of “Toot That,” she kicked it with B High inside the Artist Lounge powered by Hennessy backstage before the show and ran down a number of hot topics including working with her idol Lil Kim and more!

“My mom was crying,” DreamDoll says of the collab. “Like her being able to – she don’t collab with a lot of artists like that. So it was a big deal for her to believe in me cause that was my second mixtape, it wasn’t like an album or I had a big engine behind me. It was her believing in me and actually doing it.”

RELATED: DreamDoll Wants No Parts Of The “Doll” Beef [VIDEO]

Check out the full interview up top and check out more Birthday Bash 25 content!

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Top Moments 16 photos Launch gallery Birthday Bash ATL 25 Top Moments 1. Birthday Bash 25 Source:Getty 1 of 16 2. Birthday Bash 25 Source:Getty 2 of 16 3. Birthday Bash 25 Source:Getty 3 of 16 4. Birthday Bash 25 Source:ATLPics.Net 4 of 16 5. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 5 of 16 6. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 6 of 16 7. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 7 of 16 8. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 8 of 16 9. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 9 of 16 10. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 10 of 16 11. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 11 of 16 12. Birthday Bash ATL 25 Source:Getty 12 of 16 13. Mooski - Birthday Bash 25 Performance Source:ATLPics.Net 13 of 16 14. Birthday Bash 25 Source:ATLPics.Net 14 of 16 15. Birthday Bash 25 Source:ATLPics.Net 15 of 16 16. BRS Kash - Birthday Bash 25 Performance Source:ATLPics.Net 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Birthday Bash ATL 25 Top Moments Birthday Bash ATL 25 Top Moments

DreamDoll Reflects On Nabbing A Lil Kim Collab At Birthday Bash 25 [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on hotspotatl.com