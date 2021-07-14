DJ Angel Baby

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

DJ AngelBaby, launched her career in Washington DC. Now, her energetic personality can be found hosting “The AM Clique” On WERQ 92Q FM. Dj AngelBaby has served as a host for The BET Music Matters Concert Series, guest host and correspondent for BET Networks, a Dj for the Coors Light Sunday Night Football Series, Dj for Nike’s Annual Women’s Half Marathon, and numerous events across the country. AngelBaby also serves as the official DJ for national recording artist Kash Doll.

Alongside her career achievements, Dj AngelBaby has been featured in Hip Hop publications like The Fader, Source Magazine, and Hip Hop Weekly. Moreover, DJ AngelBaby is the founder of Urban Artemis, a non-profit organization geared towards uplifting and educating the youth with a special interest in mentoring young girls. Dj AngelBaby is a Violator All-Star Dj, Howard University graduate, and a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Follow her on social media: Instagram: @DjAngelBaby Twitter: @Dj_AngelBaby Facebook.com/DjAngelBabyDotCom!

