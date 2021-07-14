93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

From the moment he received his first set of turntables at age 10, the deejay internationally recognized as “The Party Kingpin,” Quicksilva was born. Through raw talent and dynamic energy, Quicksilva has risen to be one of the best mix deejays, party hosts, personalities, and overall entertainers in the music industry.

By the age of 14, Quicksilva’s Club mix tapes dominated the streets of Baltimore well above and beyond those twice his age with double the years of experience. His dedication and talent quickly landed him in the office of Baltimore’s largest production company, Unruly Productions. Landing him a managing and promotions contract with Unruly Productions gave Quicksilva a chance to really cultivate his skills among the best in the business.

No sooner than signing with Unruly, his dedication and sheer talent to move a crowd earned Quick a weekly spot at Baltimore’s Club Indigo. His popularity soared in just a few short weeks which led him next to be offered the 9 o’clock Mix-Show slot at Baltimore’s top urban radio station, WXYV V-103FM. In 1998, Quicksilva transitioned to another top station, Radio One’s WERQ 92.3 FM, where he remained a DJ until 2000. During his career, he has worked with some of the greats in the radio industry such as Radio Executives Thea Mitchum and Jay Stevens and being selected by industry legend Cathy Hughes—as the deejay for her Radio One Fest in Miami.

By the age of 20, Quicksilva had made quite a name for himself. He was soon offered the “Hot Boy” spot on Baltimore’s WXYV 105.7 FM, working five days a week as a mixer and on-air personality during the coveted 6-10 pm drive. This experience opened numerous doors for Quicksilva. The list of celebrities for whom has deejayed reads like the ultimate VIP list that includes award-winning R&B artist, Stevie Wonder, Lil’ Mo, Common, Jamie Foxx, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, and BET Founder Bob Johnsons’ Grand Opening of the BET Soundstage in Turks & Caicos. He has been one of the official DJ’s on some of the biggest national and international tours and events in recent time including the Rock the Mic Tour with Jay Z, 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Missy, Fabolous, and Sean Paul; one of the Official Tour DJs for The Pepsi and Seagram’s Tour paired him again as the official DJ for Lil’ Mo and working with tour mates Carl Thomas, and Raheem DeVaughn; and, he was the Official DJ of the sold-out HOT 97 Summer Jam which boasts a crowd of over 70,000 people. Quick also had the distinct pleasure of having been an opening DJ for Janet Jackson and tour DJ for Mario and Lil’ Mo. He has been known to rock the dance floors for massive crowds as the Official DJ for national events like The NBA Allstar Weekend, the Annual CIAA Weekend, and the NFL Superbowl activities. In 2013, Quick was called to deejay for President Barack Obama’s Second Term Inaugural Ball.

In addition to his internationally renowned performances, Quicksilva has made television appearances on Live in Hollywood, Jimmy Kimmel Live, MTV Jams Spring Bling, Rap City, and can regularly be seen on BET”s 106 & Park. The music video for his song, “Where They Do That At,” had over 100,000 YouTube visits and has been aired on BET, MTV Jams, along with heavy airplay on radio stations across the country.

Quicksilva picked up an endorsement when he was selected as an Official Pepsi DJ in 2004. He also has been an official DJ for Jamaica’s Red Stripe Beer. Sean “Diddy” Combs handpicked him as a Ciroc Boyz DJ whose talent has moved beyond deejaying to being a major influencer. Quicksilva has since been endorsed by apparel and footwear lines with Adidas and Luxe-T He currently is endorsed by PUMA. And, he has been a long-time DJ with the national men’s urban footwear & apparel retailer, DTLR, Inc. He is also an on-air personality for the groundbreaking internet-based DTLR Radio.

