Best Skin Days Elliminates Products From Your Daily Routine With Their 5-in-1 Skincare-Makeup-SPF Hybrid Formula

I love wearing makeup, but on those hot summer days the last thing I want to do is apply foundation, concealer and setting powder along with moisturizer and a good SPF. A product that has light coverage, SPF, hydrates your face, while shielding dark spots was something I didn’t know existed until I was introduced to Michele Gough Baril of Iris&Romeo.

Michele Gough Baril is a beauty industry vet that founded Iris&Romeo after she realized the need for a sustainable, clean product that would protect the skin while infusing it with moisture. The women-run brand offers makeup that is efficient, less wasteful, and enhances your natural beauty with a bright, dewy glow.

Among their products is Best Skin Days, a high-performance, clean skincare-and-makeup hybrid with a 5-in-1 formula proven to elevate your already beautiful skin. If you’re tired of applying serums, moisturizers, SPF’s, and makeup then you’ll love this product. This light-weight formula carries everything your face needs in just one application.

Best Skin Days has a 12-shade range that could represent up to 36 skin tones. The shades were developed in partnership with celebrity makeup artist Carola Gonzalez. Known for working with A-listers with mid-to-deep skin tones like Kerry Washington, Uzo Aduba, and Lana Condor, Gonzalez was passionate about providing range for melanin-rich skin.

“While innovating the new shades, I was inspired by the custom mixing work that I perform on my clients on a daily basis,” said Carola Gonzalez. “I wanted to create a one-stop-shop where every woman could easily find her shade. The formula is magical. It’s high performance skincare and SPF that also delivers natural coverage and a dewy glow, but it’s so flexible it works for all the underrepresented undertones, as well as the most common shades. Anyone can wear it and feel really confident in her skin.”

I got to sample Best Skin Days and I must say it lives up to the hype. The brand gifted me 2 of their 12 shades. Upon applying it to my skin, I noticed it gave me great coverage without that chalky white film that SPF’s are known to leave. Baril credits that to lots of research.

“Most tinted mineral SPF is not formulated with melanin-rich skin tones in mind—the white mineral pigment is not able to disperse well across the skin and leaves a white residue. We set out to solve this problem, and have spent the last two years making it possible for women of deeper skin tones to find a safer, tinted mineral SPF that doesn’t turn ashy on skin,” noted Baril.

Best Skin Days is available for sale today on the Iris&Romeo website.

