Devin Steel

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Devin is a 25-year radio veteran, battle-tested, and DNA is built on “Master of everything in the building”. A native Memphian, a former D1 College Defensive Back, Devin has successfully piloted more than seven brands in multiple formats in multiple Regional markets successfully. He built a legacy in PM Drive in Memphis in winning for over 20 years, a 30 year legendary DJ following, and excels in building leadership and honor with this unmatched skillset. Devin’s deep respected relationships in the music industry set him apart in his vast understanding of the culture, music, lifestyle, and success in building ratings and revenue. Devin is married and has 4 children ages 22 to 9. An avid sports fan and cyclist, he also loves to travel. Devin is also the co-creator of Dope RadioFM.com, an app-based mainstream station with over 15,000 unique monthly visitors. He is the Program Director for WHTA Hot 107.9 at Radio One in Atlanta.

Also On 93.9 WKYS: