Malcolm X’s Daughter Ilyasah Shabazz To Produce TV Series About His Coming Of Age Story

From the 1992 Spike Lee film Malcolm X to the Netflix docuseries Who Killed Malcolm X?, several television and film projects have delved into the life experiences that shaped the activist who left an indelible influence on the world. The latest project to focus on the legacy of Malcolm X is being led by one of his children. According to Variety, his daughter Ilyasah Shabazz is working on a television series about her father.

Pulling inspiration from the books X: A Novel and The Awakening of Malcolm X—which Shabazz co-authored with writers Kekla Magoon and Tiffany D. Jackson—the series will capture Malcolm X’s coming of age story. It will show how he navigated grief following the murder of his father and the institutionalization of his mother. It will also show how he turned to a life of crime during his teenage years and after being incarcerated in his early 20s, tapped into the power of faith to lead him towards his purpose and ultimately change the trajectory of his path.

“In Charlestown Prison, Malcolm Little struggles with the weight of his past. Plagued by nightmares, Malcolm drifts through days, unsure of his future. Slowly, he befriends other prisoners and writes to his family. He reads all the books in the prison library, joins the debate team and the Nation of Islam,” read a description of The Awakening of Malcolm X novel. “Malcolm grapples with race, politics, religion, and justice in the 1940s. And as his time in jail comes to an end, he begins to awaken — emerging from prison more than just Malcolm Little: Now, he is Malcolm X.” Shabazz will executive produce the project alongside George Tillman, Bob Tietel, and Jay Marcus from State Street Pictures. It is being created for TriStar, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television.

News about the series comes months after it was announced Malcolm X’s childhood home in Boston has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

