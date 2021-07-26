93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Coi Leray continues to earn her following; literally one fan at a time. She faced a very stiff crowd during her recent set at Rolling Loud Miami.

As spotted on TMZ the up and coming rapper had a hell of a time connecting to the ticket holders that attended the multi day festival over the weekend. Footage captured from the event shows the Boston, Massachusetts native bringing high energy to the stage throughout her set. Unfortunately the crowd seemed unimpressed to say the least. Folks in the first couple of rows were visibly emotionless as she turned up as much as possible. She also invited her boyfriend Pressa to perform their collaboration “Attachments” but still no luck.

The performance soon went viral online and the trolls started doing what they do best; kick a person while they are down. Naturally this landed on Coi’s radar and she made it clear that she is unfazed by the criticism. “It’s about over 100 artist who performed on that lineup and all people wanna do is eat up my cack. Lol. Gotta love this shit fr I got good problems” she wrote.

This is the not the first time Hip-Hop lovers were left befuddled by her live show. Back in May a crowd in Houston was seen visibly confused with mouths agape. More recently her XXL Magazine 2021 Freshmen Freestyle left many enthusiasts scratching their heads. To which she replied that she had the best cypher verse.

You can see her some of her Rolling Loud Miami set below.

Photo: Leanne Leuterio/Rolling Loud / Rolling Loud

READ MORE STORIES:

Coi Leray Performs At Rolling Loud Miami, Crowd Chose Violence [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: