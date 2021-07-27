93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It seems like talk of Kanye West being canceled for his MAGA ways was all talk as his DONDA listening event broke streaming records across the board with fans eager to watch and listen his latest project.

TMZ is reporting that last weekend’s live stream from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta garnered more than 3.3 million viewers on Apple Music Global Livestream, easily breaking the record for most viewers for a single livestream. Not bad for someone who everyone swore up and down they were done with after he called slavery “a choice” and pledged his support to the Racist-In-Chief, Donald Trump.

“That’s a heck of a lot more than the previous record, we’re told, which was set by Gucci Mane and Jeezy in their highly-anticipated Verzuz battle earlier last year — at a reported 1.8 million viewers. Kanye practically doubled the number as a solo act!”

Unfortunately, Kanye didn’t deliver the album the next day as promised and is continuing to tweak the project as he holds residency at the very same Mercedes-Benz Stadium he held the event at. But fret not for the new release date for DONDA is August 6th. One that album is officially released, Apple is said to be ready to post the listening session on their platform for fans to watch and relive once again.

Should be interesting to see if the 3.3 million viewers actually go out and get the album when it drops. If they do then y’all know Yeezy’s going to do some big numbers that haven’t been seen since actual CD’s were the only way to get your hands on some new music.

Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ Listening Breaks Apple Livestream Record was originally published on hiphopwired.com

