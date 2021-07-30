Shiny Suit Theory: The Best Looks From the 2021 NBA Draft

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

The NBA Draft was finally in person this year after the pandemic pushed everything virtual in 2020.

Thankfully, that meant the biggest names in the Draft were happy to show off some flashy outfits as they heard their names get called off the board, and their lives changed forever. But, unfortunately, while NBA draft suits do reflect the current style trends, years later, they become cringeworthy as things evolve– just take a look at the infamous (and very talented) 2003 Draft class.

Standing out the most was Jalen Green’s suit, who dressed like a member of Silk Sonic. He admitted to NBA TV’s Taylor Rooks that the flashy retro suit was actually a backup but that he did want to be different. Green told GQ just days ago that he wanted to live in Detroit, referencing that he thought the Pistons would select him with the number one overall pick, but he’s more than happy to be calling H-Town his new home after being drafted by the Rockets.

“They’ve already got young talent,” Green told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols in an exclusive interview. “They’ve just got to put it all together on the defensive side. They’ve just got to really lock in. I think I come in with a defensive mentality, and I’m ready to go give it 110 percent on both sides of the floor. I think I can turn it up there, possibly.”

But basketball aside, check out some of the best outfits spotted at the 2021 NBA Draft at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center:

