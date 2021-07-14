93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Artists all over the country know that if they want to secure a mega hit, all they have to do is contact super-producer DJ Montay. Montay Humphrey exploded with back to back Top 10 hits in 2008 alone. His most successful claim to fame is producing the number one smash hit “Low” by Flo Rida featuring T-Pain. “Low” stood at the number one spot for 10 weeks on the Billboard singles chart, and was one of the biggest songs of 2008, with 450,000 digital downloads in one week and earning two Grammy nominations. It also helped Montay secure a Producer of the Year nomination at the Ozone Awards as well as several BMI music awards. “Low” has topped every chart including: iTunes, Billboard’s Top Digital download, Billboard Pop singles, Billboard Top R&B/ Rap singles, Billboard Top Rap singles, and countless others. This single features an instantly recognizable bangin’ beat, a signature T-Pain hook and a hot, lyrical flow from Flo Rida.

Describing how the song broke nationwide, DJ Montay said, “It started with DJ Khaled in Miami and I was playing it here in the ATL, and it took off from there.” By 2006 DJ Montay assembled an impressive list of production credits, but it was the smash hit single “Walk it Out,” produced for fellow Oomp Camp member Unk, that solidified him as a household name. The song started on the radio in Atlanta in early 2006 and then eventually took off, peaking at number one on the Billboard R&B singles. It instantly became a club classic that had people running to dance floors all across America. The DJ Montay- produced remix, which featured Andre 3000, Unk, Jim Jones and Big Boi, became an instant hit in its own right as a digital download favorite. Shortly after the breakthrough success, DJ Montay delivered another club banger “2 Step,” the follow- up single from Unk’s debut album “Beat’n Down Yo Block” distributed by Koch Entertainment. Its booming bass drops and unique melody reached the Billboard Top Five. And as with any other DJ Montay-produced hit, the remix featured appearances from big names like T-Pain, Jim Jones and E-40. Incredibly, “Walk it Out” and “2 Step” have generated over 2 million ringtone purchases combined.

Not one to rest, DJ Montay produced “Who the F#k is that” by Konvict Music/ Jive Records late artist Dolla featuring Akon & T-Pain. He also produced “I’d Rather” for the Academy Award-winning group Three 6 Mafia and “Creepin” by Chamillionaire featuring Ludacris. His credits also include Ice Cube’s “It is What it Is” off of his “I Am the West” album, “Twisted” by Gorilla Zoe featuring Lil Jon and the irresponsibly catchy “Everybody Drunk” off of Ludacris’ “Battle of the Sexes” album. In addition he produced the hit record “Foolish” for Atlanta-bred rapper Shawty Lo and songs for the Ying Yang Twins, DJ Kay Slay and Sheek Louch from the Lox. His newer production credits include rapper T.I.’s “Can You Learn” off his “Trouble Man” album featuring R. Kelly, Lil Jon’s “Pop that P**$y” and a track for Memphis rapper 8 Ball. Montay has assembled a production discography that can’t be messed with. His latest hits include “Mainstream Ratchet” and “So We Can Live” by 2 Chainz and “Money Can’t Buy” by Ne-Yo featuring Young Jeezy. He’s also responsible for producing popular songs like “Up Down” (Remix) by T-Pain, “Geronimo” by Clinton Sparks and “Mexico” by Cash Out. DJ Montay has firmly established himself as one of the top producers in the country and his musical resume continues to grow. He’s the product of hard work and –even though he’s already achieved so much- he’s still in the studio six days a week.

With his relentless work ethic, you never know whose hit he might produce next.”I’m trying to be versatile- not just ATL projects. You never know what to expect –R&B, Pop, Rap, the list goes on.”

