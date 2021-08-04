Officer Dead & Suspect Killed In Violence Outside Pentagon

After being stabbed Tuesday at a transit center in Arlington, Virginia, Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez died and a suspect was shot by law enforcement. The suspect died at the scene.
The Pentagon, the headquarters of the U.S. military, was temporarily placed on lockdown after a man attacked the officer on a bus platform shortly after 10:30 a.m. The gunshots resulted in “several casualties,” said Woodrow Kusse, the chief of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency. The deaths were confirmed and many have poured out with condolences about the officer’s death. There may have also been two bystanders injured, Officials say.
The FBI confirmed that there is an investigation happening into this incident and there was “no ongoing threat to the public”. However, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency has released more information on Pentagon Police Officer George Gonzalez that can be seen below…
