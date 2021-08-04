HHW Gaming: DaBaby ‘Fortnite’ Tie-In Discovered In Update By Data Miners, Epic Games Stays Silent

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Epic Games is definitely not reading the room following this discovery.

As spotted on The Verge, data miners made an interesting find while digging deep into Fortnite’s v17.30 update released on Tuesday (Aug.3) morning. A file containing audio for a new emote from The Migos latest track, “AM to PM,” which features currently embattled Hip-Hop star DaBaby, was discovered.

If you have no clue what is going on with the North Carolina Hip-Hop star, he has been embroiled in controversy following his headass homophobic comments toward people with HIV and AIDS he blurted out during his Rolling Loud Miami performance. Instead of apologizing, DaBaby doubled down on his comments leading to “DaBookings” and “DaBags” being fumbled.

DaBaby has said sorry for the “hurtful and triggering comments I made.” Still, it came too late because the “live show killa” has been dropped from numerous music festivals, including Lollapalooza that went down in Chicago without him, and the upcoming Austin City Limits, Music Midtown, iHeartRadio Music Festival, Governors Ball, and Day N Vegas festivals.

The possible emote discovered by data miners is not the first time the highly addictive game has worked with the hard-headed rapper. Epic Games has already put out two emotes based on DaBaby’s hit records “BOP on Broadway” and “ROCKSTAR,” putting them up for sale in the Fortnite item shop.

Epic Games chose to keep tight-lipped when pressed about the discovered new emote, leaving many to believe that the company possibly still plans on using the emotes.

Photo: Jason Koerner / Getty

