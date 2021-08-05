93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a major step toward justice 5 years in the making. A $3 million settlement has been reached for the family of Korryn Gaines.

Gaines was shot and killed by a Baltimore County Police officer after a 7-hour standoff inside of her apartment. Her then 5-year-old son was shot twice, but survived. Legal claims brought on by her son Kodi’s lawyers have been left unsettled.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“The family finally got a chance to begin the healing process,” said the family lawyer, J. Wyndal Gordon.

Gordon also said the message goes beyond the money. He’s calling for accountability and police reform. They’re still pushing for criminal charges against the officer who fired the fatal shot.

In 2016, prosecutors declined to charge him in the shooting, calling it justified.

In a statement to CBS Baltimore, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said “The county is committed to doing right by the family of Korryn Gaines and this resolution is an important step towards closure and healing for our community.”

Source: CBS Baltimore

$3 Million Settlement Reached For Family Of Korryn Gaines was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: