A New Lawsuit May Fix The Broken Ice Cream Machines At McDonald’s For Good

With all the flack that fast food gets, one thing that usually unites all foodies of the world is a savory ice cream cone from McDonald’s.

Unfortunately the soft-serve machines at Micky D’s more than often tend to be broken, but it looks like a lawsuit from a company that wants to fix the problem once and for all may be just what we all need to serve that sweet tooth without any technical issues.

Here’s some background info on the notoriously out-of-service ice cream machines at McDonald’s, via Food & Wine:

“The digital ice cream machines in more than 13,000 McDonald’s restaurants worldwide are manufactured by Taylor Company, and despite their alleged unreliability, they still cost a cool $18,000 each. According to WIRED, part of the reason for that five-figure price tag is because of their complexity: the machines can simultaneously make both soft serve and milkshakes, which is a crucial capability for busy McDonald’s restaurants.

But Taylor’s complicated machines also have to be completely disassembled for cleaning every two weeks, then painstakingly put back together. And when something goes wrong with them, then they can only be serviced by a Taylor-certified technician. (And things frequently go wrong: according to the McBroken website which tracks malfunctioning McDonald’s ice cream machines, more than 11 percent of the machines in the U.S. are currently out of service.)”

Enter Kytch, a tech company that in 2019 developed a device that not only configured the problem.but could also fix the ice cream machines without having to rely solely on Taylor technicians. That’s where the lawsuit comes into play.

VICE confirmed that Taylor officials tried to get their hands on a Kytch device, but only to “evaluate and assess its potential technology-related impacts upon our Soft Serve Machine,” according to the company’s Chief Operating Officer. Kytch however saw otherwise, alleging in their lawsuit that Taylor was simply trying to get the device to learn trade secrets and “reverse-engineer their own similar devices.” A California judge actually ended up siding with Kytch, issuing a temporary restraining order against Taylor and giving the company 24 hours to turn over any Kytch Solution Devices in their current possession.

Whether or not this all leads to getting McFlurrys and Shamrock Shakes without interruption has yet to be determined, but the thought of it definitely sounds, well, delectable.

A New Lawsuit May Fix The Broken Ice Cream Machines At McDonald’s For Good was originally published on blackamericaweb.com