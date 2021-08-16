After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For US To Take More Refugees

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Rep. Cori Bush is a master communicator, exemplifying compassion and leadership in a mere 240-character tweet. Over the weekend, Bush put out a simple message framing her work and her colleagues as saving lives.

With news reports of crises affecting Afghanistan, Haiti, and Lebanon, Bush and others have called for the United States to have a pro-refugee approach.

Bush focused more specifically on Haiti Monday afternoon in a tweet from her official House account. Acknowledging that recovery for Haiti involves a deeper commitment to the economic and political well-being of the island nation, Bush expressed hope that the U.S. would support the full recovery of Haiti.

Bush’s statement echoes the sentiments of Congressional Haiti and Caribbean Caucuses co-chairs. The House Haiti Caucus was founded in May by Reps. Yvette Clarke, Ayanna Pressley, Val Demings, and Andy Levin.

“This earthquake could not have come at a worse time for the people of Haiti; the nation is in the throes of a political crisis, the effects of the compounding COVID-19 pandemic, and is still recovering from the disastrous earthquake that hit the island’s southern peninsula more than a decade ago,” read the statement. “We remain committed to championing adequate aid to the region, supporting bilateral relations and policies that will ensure Haiti’s full economic and political recovery, and the emergence of a durable, Haitian-led democracy.”

But concerns remain about the immigration status of Haitians here in the U.S. While the Biden administration previously extended TPS status to some Haitians, deportations have continued. The Haitian Bridge Alliance reported a group of Haitian immigrants was deported just days before the earthquake.

“It’s quite confusing why people are being sent to a country that the Administration acknowledges is unsafe and satisfies at least one condition to be granted TPS,” tweeted the Haitian Bridge Alliance.

In a statement issued after news broke of the earthquake, Haitian Bridge Alliance’s Co-Founder and Executive Director Guerline Jozef questioned whether the goal of the U.S. was to continue the destabilization of Haiti.

“How can the U.S. government deport anyone to Haiti right now?” Jozef asked. “How do they think so little of Haitian lives, deporting children and babies in the middle of the chaos? This is a clear example of external violence that continues to deepen the instability in Haiti. What is the purpose of sending a two-year-old to Haiti right now? It cannot be deterrence; we all know that deterrence does not work. We also want to know who in Haiti’s government is accepting these flights, which is a form of internal violence? We need answers from both the United States and Haiti.”

Haitian Bridge also encouraged folks to be conscientious in donations to relief organizations to keep in mind some guidelines. “We encourage the U.S. government and individuals to donate to relief organizations that directly support the Haitian people and that follow a human rights-based approach that fosters a) accountability, b) transparency, c) participation of Haitians, d) capacity-building, and e) non-discrimination. Anpil men, chay pa lou (“Many hands make the load light”),” read the statement.

Paul Andre Mondesir, lead organizer for the National TPS Alliance, called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to extend the date for new Haitian TPS designations.

“This earthquake is, unfortunately, another crisis in Haiti, in addition to the ongoing political chaos, the Covid-19 pandemic, food insecurity, and hurricanes,” said Mondesir. “In response to today’s catastrophe, we are urgently calling Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration to once again extend the new TPS designation date for Haiti to benefit more Haitians currently residing in the United States. We hope the administration uses its authority to address the needs of the Haitian community at this moment, and we send our condolences, love, and solidarity to all of our Haitian brothers and sisters.”

Between the devastation in Haiti and the failure of decades of foreign intervention in Afghanistan, many people are caught in the crosshairs of bad government policies and exploited resources. Following her call for action on Haiti, Bush called for the U.S. to take in as many refugees as possible, pointing to the urgency of the situation in Afghanistan.

While tweets alone won’t change the world, they are a quick way to get out the necessary information. Mid-Monday afternoon, Clarke tweeted a thread with information directed at people looking to help people impacted by the situation in Afghanistan.

See Also:

Wyclef Asks People To Help Haiti After ‘Another Earthquake’: Here’s How To Do Your Part

In Bipartisan Effort Senators Urge Biden Administration To Halt Haitian Deportations

Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness 57 photos Launch gallery Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness 1. Source:Getty 1 of 57 Source:Getty 1 of 57 2. Source:Getty 2 of 57 Source:Getty 2 of 57 3. Source:Getty 3 of 57 Source:Getty 3 of 57 4. Source:Getty 4 of 57 Source:Getty 4 of 57 5. Source:Getty 5 of 57 Source:Getty 5 of 57 6. Source:Getty 6 of 57 Source:Getty 6 of 57 7. Source:Getty 7 of 57 Source:Getty 7 of 57 8. Source:Getty 8 of 57 Source:Getty 8 of 57 9. Source:Getty 9 of 57 Source:Getty 9 of 57 10. Source:Getty 10 of 57 Source:Getty 10 of 57 11. Source:Getty 11 of 57 Source:Getty 11 of 57 12. Source:Getty 12 of 57 Source:Getty 12 of 57 13. Source:Getty 13 of 57 Source:Getty 13 of 57 14. Source:Getty 14 of 57 Source:Getty 14 of 57 15. Source:Getty 15 of 57 Source:Getty 15 of 57 16. Source:Getty 16 of 57 Source:Getty 16 of 57 17. Source:Getty 17 of 57 Source:Getty 17 of 57 18. Source:Getty 18 of 57 Source:Getty 18 of 57 19. Source:Getty 19 of 57 Source:Getty 19 of 57 20. Source:Getty 20 of 57 Source:Getty 20 of 57 21. Source:Getty 21 of 57 Source:Getty 21 of 57 22. Source:Getty 22 of 57 Source:Getty 22 of 57 23. Source:Getty 23 of 57 Source:Getty 23 of 57 24. Source:Getty 24 of 57 Source:Getty 24 of 57 25. Source:Getty 25 of 57 Source:Getty 25 of 57 26. Source:Getty 26 of 57 Source:Getty 26 of 57 27. Source:Getty 27 of 57 Source:Getty 27 of 57 28. Source:Getty 28 of 57 Source:Getty 28 of 57 29. Source:Getty 29 of 57 Source:Getty 29 of 57 30. Source:Getty 30 of 57 Source:Getty 30 of 57 31. Source:Getty 31 of 57 Source:Getty 31 of 57 32. Source:Getty 32 of 57 Source:Getty 32 of 57 33. Source:Getty 33 of 57 Source:Getty 33 of 57 34. Source:Getty 34 of 57 Source:Getty 34 of 57 35. Source:Getty 35 of 57 Source:Getty 35 of 57 36. Source:Getty 36 of 57 Source:Getty 36 of 57 37. Source:Getty 37 of 57 Source:Getty 37 of 57 38. Source:Getty 38 of 57 Source:Getty 38 of 57 39. Source:Getty 39 of 57 Source:Getty 39 of 57 40. Source:Getty 40 of 57 Source:Getty 40 of 57 41. Source:Getty 41 of 57 Source:Getty 41 of 57 42. Source:Getty 42 of 57 Source:Getty 42 of 57 43. Source:Getty 43 of 57 Source:Getty 43 of 57 44. Source:Getty 44 of 57 Source:Getty 44 of 57 45. Source:Getty 45 of 57 Source:Getty 45 of 57 46. Source:Getty 46 of 57 Source:Getty 46 of 57 47. Source:Getty 47 of 57 Source:Getty 47 of 57 48. Source:Getty 48 of 57 Source:Getty 48 of 57 49. Source:Getty 49 of 57 Source:Getty 49 of 57 50. Source:Getty 50 of 57 Source:Getty 50 of 57 51. Source:Getty 51 of 57 Source:Getty 51 of 57 52. Source:Getty 52 of 57 Source:Getty 52 of 57 53. Source:Getty 53 of 57 Source:Getty 53 of 57 54. Source:Getty 54 of 57 Source:Getty 54 of 57 55. Source:Getty 55 of 57 Source:Getty 55 of 57 56. Source:Getty 56 of 57 Source:Getty 56 of 57 57. Source:Getty 57 of 57 Source:Getty 57 of 57 Skip ad Continue reading Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness [caption id="attachment_4185737" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Director General of Civil Protection Jerry Chandler speaks during a press conference in Port-au-Prince on August 14, 2021, after an earthquake struck the southwest peninsula of the country. | Source: REGINALD LOUISSAINT JR / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 12:15 p.m. ET, Aug. 17 Originally published on Aug. 15 Rescue and recovery efforts following Haiti's massive earthquake over the weekend have been hampered by heavy rains that began falling from Tropical Storm Grace, which came as the death toll grew significantly. Photos and videos from the destruction underscored the extent of the devastation, injuries and hopelessness inflicted on a nation already reeling from a series of natural and political disasters. https://twitter.com/Quicktake/status/1426661422277214215?s=20 As of Tuesday morning, more than 1,400 people were reported dead and at least 6,900 others sustained injuries from the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck two days earlier -- exponentially more than the early estimate of 304 people. That number is expected to continue growing as rescue and recovery operations persist. Haitians were already experiencing instability from both earthquakes in 2010 and 2018 as well as last month's assassination of Haiti's president. https://twitter.com/yntch0/status/1426571695238811654?s=20 The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, designated the earthquake to be a "Red alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses" and predicted, "High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread." https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/1426609621247184898?s=20 In an indication of what is likely coming in the future, USGS also noted that "Past red alerts have required a national or international response." https://twitter.com/NiharRa48923691/status/1426549132806610944?s=20 Wyclef Jean, one of Haiti’s most famous sons, was among the chorus of voices asking people to do their part and help his homeland recover from its most recent earthquake. https://twitter.com/CalvinWPLG/status/1426577141316075523?s=20 “Today, once again, sad to report, Haiti’s hit with another earthquake,” Wyclef says in a video Instagram post as footage of the earthquake is shown. “I encourage everybody — everybody and everybody — please do your part so we can help the country.” https://twitter.com/PhillyD/status/1426637680473903107?s=20 Wyclef also addressed the role that he said climate change played in earthquakes happening. “As we move forward in the world of climate change, let us rethink on how we can protect our country, even if it means relocating the population to different parts of the island,” he added. https://www.instagram.com/p/CSkIrPulqHs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link NewsOne has provided a list of Haitian charities and organizations accepting donations to help Haiti. https://twitter.com/CentreToussaint/status/1426567171690450946?s=20 It was not immediately clear what Saturday's earthquake means for the tens of thousands of Haitians living in the U.S. under temporary protective status (TPS) -- conditional asylum with an expiration date -- following the 2010 earthquake. That status was renewed in May for another 18 months for up to 55,000 Haitians. Haitians living in the U.S. under TPS were previously facing deportations until Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas renewed their protections. https://twitter.com/westindimade/status/1426564394041872388?s=20 Mayorkas notably told Haitians to "not come to the United States” following the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last month. That standing order could change after Saturday's earthquake as more Haitians have been displaced. https://twitter.com/LaurentLamothe/status/1426543368138633217?s=20 In the meantime, there is an immediate need for all levels of assistance in Haiti, as underscored by the below explicit photos showing a calamitous aftermath that will likely take years to fully recover from. https://twitter.com/DrDenaGrayson/status/1426560165797670917?s=20 Continue reading Devastating Photos From Haiti Earthquake Show Extent Of Death Toll, Injuries, Hopelessness

After Haiti Earthquake, Cori Bush Leads Calls For US To Take More Refugees was originally published on newsone.com