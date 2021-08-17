RHOP: Wendy Weighs In On The Green Eyed Bandits’ Shady ‘Substance’ Comments–‘Stop Putting People In A Box’

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

During Sunday’s episode of #RHOP, viewers saw two “concerned” castmates have a convo about someone’s “substance.”

While on a cast trip to Williamsburg, Virginia, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon had a discussion about Dr. Wendy Osefo’s “sudden personality change” after her mommy makeover that included breast augmentation and a Brazilian butt lift.

Gizelle: “Can we talk about Wendy like really quickly? Something’s off…” Robyn: “Yeah, I’m almost happy that you brought that up, so that I know that I’m not the only person that’s thinking something’s different.”Gizelle: “Yeah, you know, dress the way you want to dress but like what’s up with the sudden change?” Robyn: “I get it, you spend money on a new body. You want to show it off. It’s just such a big difference from Dr. Wendy, the professor. It’s weird, I feel like her personality is a little different.”

Robyn then wondered what happened to the “Dr. Wendy with substance” she met last year…

“When I met her last year, like she exuded substance. I instantly liked her, we instantly connected, I almost wonder if I was to meet her today if it would be the same way.”

and Gizelle [once again] brought up the messy rumor that Dr. Wendy’s husband was cheating.According to the #RHOP OG, Wendy could somehow be “overcompensating” for that.

