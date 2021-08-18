93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

On the day that justice was finally being rendered for murder of George Floyd, 16 year old Ma’Khia Bryant of Columbus, OH had gotten into a physical altercation outside of her foster mothers home when police were called to the scene back in April. When the officer arrived the ending result was Ma’Khia Bryant dying after the officer shot 4 her times making national news.

It is now being reported that in Columbus, the Franklin County Coroner has officially ruled Ma’Khia Bryant’s death a homicide. The determination of homicide means Bryant’s death was caused by another person, but the ruling is not a criminal one.

Body camera footage released by the Columbus Police Department appears to show Bryant wielding a knife while going after another person at the scene, then it shows Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon fire his gun four times before Bryant fell to the ground. Now, a grand jury will decide whether to charge Reardon. Read More

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Death Ruled A Homicide was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: