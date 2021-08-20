Relationship Deal Breakers: What Would You Do?

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Today on The Morning Hustle we talked about relationship dealbreakers. These are behaviors and issues that are non-negotiable! Recently there was a viral video that captured a man in the middle of a chilvorous act gone WRONG. In the forty-two second video there seemed to have been heavy rainfall that caused flooding while a group was leaving a nightclub. The man tried to brave the high waters while simultaneously carrying his girlfriend on his back. Just as he was knee-deep and halfway across… he fell.

It’s really the commentary that makes this video worth watching. His girlfriend falls into the dirty water in a panic and just as he was trying to rescue her another man (much bigger and stronger might we add) came to the rescue and swooped her up to safety. The girlfriend can be see wrapping her legs around the other man as her actual boyfriend walks behind them attempting to hold her hand.

Social media had a field day with this video proclaiming that the relationship would ever be the same after the incident.

LOL! Of course Headkrack, Lore’l and our guest host, Ebony had to chime in and give their relationship dealbreakers. Watch below.

