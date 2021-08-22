Trina Looks Pretty In Pink In This All Bottega Veneta Look

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Trina has been looking absolutely stunning lately but her latest look takes the crown!

On Saturday, the rapper got super cute and pretty in all pink for her latest Instagram photoshoot that had all of us swooning. Wearing Bottega Veneta from head to toe, the rapper rocked a super cute one-shoulder, blush pink crop top and matching high-waisted shorts, a matching pink bag, matching pink slip-on heels, and matching pink sunnies. She wore her hair big, curled, and voluptuous, and looked just like a pin-up model straight from a magazine. She shared the look to her IG page and was sure to tag her glam squad (which included her wardrobe stylist, hairstylist, and makeup artist) in the photo’s caption.

The Love & Hip Hop Miami star also shared another pic in this look to her IG page, this time wearing the pink sunnies instead of holding them in her hand like the previous photo. “Bottega mami ,” she captioned this flick, seemingly nodding to the fact that she’s rocking Bottega from head to toe.

Trina’s look was styled by stylist @styledbyjovon_. The pink Bottega Veneta bag she’s wearing retails for $2,800, while the pink crop-top set retails for $620 and the sunnies for $510. Like us, Trina’s fans and followers were definitely feeling this new look, with many of her celeb friends taking to the comments to sing her praises. “Gorgeous,” former Basketball Wives LA star Tami Roman wrote while Reginae Carter left a plethora of heart-eye emojis in the comment section.

But this all-pink look wasn’t the only time the 46-year-old nailed a monochromatic look. Earlier this week, she shared this gorgeous photo of her in all-green as she posed for the cover of Hype Hair Magazine. “Thank you guys so much @hypehairmag,” she wrote as the photo’s caption while tagging her entire glam squad.

We’re loving these looks on Trina!

Don’t miss…

Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She Proved She Was The Baddest Chick

Black Twitter’s Twerking Its Heart Out To Trina & Nicki Minaj’s New Song ‘BAPS’

Trina Looks Pretty In Pink In This All Bottega Veneta Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: