Drake Blesses Young Thug With Big Time Birthday Drip And Buys Him Custom Richard Mille Watch

Young Thug turned the big 3-0 on recently and has been partying it up for the whole week with his hip-hop buddies. Many of his friends showed their love with a number of exceptional gifts, but there was one person whose present had everybody talking: Drake.

Frequent collaborator and “King of the South” T.I. gave the “Hot” lyricist some high-end art, Thugger’s protégé Gunna came through with a pink Bentley so fresh that it made the birthday boy throw his drink in excitement, and the rapper’s manager Geoff Ogunlesi even gave him 100 acres of land to construct his own “Slime City.”

However, the 6 God stole the show and blessed Young Thug with a custom Richard Mille, which Slime happy flexed on IG. “Drake came through. Went crazy edition bubble,” he wrote. “The pink and green band mothaf-cka on a bubble, though. But Champagne Papi.”

While the watch’s price tag is unknown, you know Drizzy must have dropped serious coin for his friend. Authentic Richard Mille timepieces start at around $80K, and tourbillon models (which is what Thugger’s watch looks like) average about $500,000 to $800,000, but costs upwards of $2 million are not uncommon, either.

21 Savage also gave Young Thug a Bottega Veneta watch so fly it made him whistle when he opened it, and hip-hop jeweler Elliantte designed a dazzling spider ring encrusted in pink and white diamonds for the lucky Leo.

With all the new fancy wristwear he received, Young Thug also dropped the video for his appropriately named single “Tick Tock.” He first performed the song last month for NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, and it’ll be the leadoff track for his third studio album, Punk, which comes out October 15. Enjoy the Emil Nava-directed clip below.

