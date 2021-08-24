News
Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming ‘Crate Challenge’ Video In Louisiana

A trend turns deadly in Shreveport, Louisiana when a group of men were filming the latest social media challenge using crates.

Newsweek reports the shooting happened on August 22 outside Linwood Public Charter School, while a group of men were filming themselves doing “The Crate Challenge.” The shooting was caught on camera when a man was attempting to walk across the crates when gunfire happened.

In the video, you see the men scatter and someone yells, “Get me my gun, get me my gun!”

KSLA, the local news station reported that two people were shot outside of the school and later police were called where when a woman was found dead in the backseat of a car.

“A police spokesman said one person had said he had tried to drive away after the shooting but stopped when he realized the woman in the car had died,” KSLA reported “The driver of the car, and the other passenger did not suffer injuries. Police have stated that they believe the two crime scenes are related.” 

The Crate Challenge is the latest challenge that started on TikTok that has surpassed over 15.3 million views on TikTok where people are pressing their luck by walking across a pyramid of plastic milk crates without falling.

Three Dead After Drive-By Shooting Happens While Filming 'Crate Challenge' Video In Louisiana

