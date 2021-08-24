Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart To Be Honored At Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride’s Pure Heat Community Festival

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Da Brat and her partner Jesseca Dupart will be honored at the 9th Black Gay Pride’s Pure Heat Community Festival in Atlanta on September 5th. The free cultural event will be in collaboration withThe Vision Community Foundation and a portion of the proceeds will benefit homeless LGBTQ+ youth and those impacted from HIV/AIDS.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I’m super excited about being honored by the Atlanta Black Gay Pride and the Pure Heat Community Festival, especially alongside my baby. It’s like the perfect embrace to my recent full relocation here. Can’t wait to celebrate this with everyone. Thanks for sprinkling a dose of glitter on my life Atlanta,” said Jesseca “Judy” Dupart.

The Pure Heat Community Festival be filled with celebrity and local performances, prizes, giveaways, educational forums, and more.

The event will be hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, and Julius “JuJu” James and will also be honoring the founder of the Zeus Network, Lemuel Plummer; the city of Atlanta’s LGBTQ Affairs Coordinator, Malik Brown and performer, Raquell Lord.

“The Pure Heat Community Festival is honored that the city of Atlanta welcomes us back for a 9th year. It is our goal to create a safe, fun, family environment for all,” shares The Vision Community Foundation executive director, Bishop OC Allen, III.

For more information visit pureheatcommunityfestival.com and for information on Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend visit ATLGayPride.com.

SEE ALSO:

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Congratulates Rickey Smiley & Da Brat On Their Good News! [WATCH]

We Will See Da Brat Open Up About Her Relationship In New Reality Show, ‘Brat Loves Judy’

10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet 1. DA BRAT AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 1998 Source:Getty 1 of 10 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. DA BRAT AT THE SOUL TRAIN MUSIC AWARDS, 2014 Source:Getty 2 of 10 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. DA BRAT AT THE SCREENING OF LIFETIME'S "THE RAP GAME'" 2016 Source:Getty 3 of 10 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. DA BRAT AT THE VH1 HIP HOP HONORS, 2016 Source:Getty 4 of 10 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. DA BRAT AT THE BLACK MUSIC HONORS, 2017 Source:Getty 5 of 10 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. DA BRAT AT THE URBAN ONE HONORS, 2018 Source:Getty 6 of 10 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. DA BRAT AT THE TRUMPET AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. DA BRAT ATTENDED THE SCREENING OF "POWER, INFLUENCE, & HIP HOP: THE REMARKABLE RISE OF SO SO DEF", 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. DA BRAT AT THE LEADERS & LEGENDS BALL, 2020 Source:Getty 9 of 10 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. DA BRAT AT TAMMY RIVERA'S PRIVATE ALBUM LISTENING PARTY, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet 10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet [caption id="attachment_3109423" align="alignnone" width="683"] Source: Brian Stukes / Getty[/caption] Da Brat has been giving us funkdafied looks since 1992. The Chicago-bred rapper has always stayed true to her personal style. While most women are looking for the perfect hip-hugging dress for the red carpet, Brat is swaggin’ out in a pair of oversized sweats, sneakers, and colorful, curly hair. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! In the 29 years that Da Brat has been on the scene, she has rarely switched it up. There was a brief period where she would hit the red carpet in outfits like a bra top and a form-fitting suit. Those moments were few and far between. What I loved the most about Da Brat is that she refused to conform to the beauty standards that said she had to be ultra-feminine. With a sister like Lisa Raye by her side, she never felt compelled to be a sex symbol. Mini skirts and ball gowns may not have been her thing, but a beat face definitely was. Da Brat always presented a perfectly crafted face. Her beauty is undeniable, so makeup only highlights her already amazing features. Today, (4/14), Da Brat turns 47. In honor of her special day, we’re highlighting 10 times she showed style consistency. SEE ALSO: What's Trending: Eva & Da Brat Said THIS About Derrick Jaxn Confessing To Cheating On His Wife [WATCH] SEE ALSO: Da Brat's Top Woman Law Violations [WATCH] HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE Continue reading 10 Times Da Brat Made Her Own Fashion Statements On The Red Carpet

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart To Be Honored At Atlanta’s Black Gay Pride’s Pure Heat Community Festival was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com