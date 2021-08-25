93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye Omari West wants to change his name. The Chicago multi-hyphenate and occasional rapper has petitioned to legally change his name to “Ye.”

TMZ reports that Yeezy filed legal documents in Los Angeles requesting that his name officially be changed to just his nickname, Ye.

Reportedly, the “Heard Em Say” rapper also wants to drop the West from his name, too. Variety reports that Mr. West, for now, is seeking the change in moniker for “personal reasons.”

To paraphrase that barber in Coming To America (Clarence, portrayed by Arsenio Hall), his momma named him Kanye, we’re going to call him Kanye. But in all seriousness, we’ll respect his wishes—and it seems like the judge will have no reason not to sign off on the request.

West is going to be busy this week with his latest listening session for the still unreleased DONDA album going down Thursday, August 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago. Ye recently made headlines when news broke that he is recreating his childhood South Side of Chicago home on the stadium’s field.

As for when the album will be available, that’s still TBD.

Kanye West Files To Legally Change His Name To “Ye” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: