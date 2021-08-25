Wild Side: Normani Explains Her Decision To Show Fans A Different Side Of Her [VIDEO]

93.9 WKYS Featured Video CLOSE

Normani checked in with The Morning Hustle to share just how in tune she is with her ‘Wild Side!’ The singer/songwriter discussed how her new single with co-star and friend, Cardi B gave her a chance to show fans a side of her that she doesn’t always get to display. With nearly 30 million views on the video, we would say her fans are definitely here for it!

Her new album is set to release this year but she revealed to our host Headkrack that she wasn’t quite ready to release the title of her debut album just yet because it was top secret. Getting back into the studio after a two year hiatus wasn’t easy for Normani either and that’s the main reason why she knew her next single had to make a statement, said there star.The singer talks hilarious BTS moments with a pregnant Cardi B and much more! Watch the full interview below.

