Maryland State Board Of Education Votes To Mandate Masks In Schools This Fall

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Thursday on an emergency resolution that states masks will be required in public schools for the next 180 days.

However, the board said they plan to review and assess the plan every month. Right now, only five counties in Maryland do not have a mask mandate in place.

According to the CDC, if students and staff wear masks, it cuts down on how many people need to quarantine if there is a positive case at school.

Now, the mask mandate goes to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and Legislative Review.

Source: CBS Baltimore

